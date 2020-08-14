Cannabis

Two illegal cannabis grows were discovered on Friday in Yuba County. 

 Courtesy photo

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether two illegal cannabis grows discovered Friday are connected, according to public information officer Leslie Carbah.

A search warrant was served in the 1500 block of Highway 49 where 1,600 plants were found on U.S. Forest Service land. An additional 241 plants were removed from a nearby residence. No suspects were cited at the scene, but a camp was discovered in the forest that looked like it had been abandoned for a few days, Carbah said. An illegal water diversion was discovered as well.

The Fish and Wildlife Service and Forest Service assisted the sheriff’s office, according to Carbah.

Tags

Recommended for you