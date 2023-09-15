The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that the Marijuana Eradication Team of Yuba County served two search warrants on Thursday morning in Dobbins that resulted in the discovery of nearly 2,000 marijuana plants.

A warrant was served in the 15000 block of Pecan Lane that allegedly uncovered six greenhouses with over 1,500 marijuana plants, officials said. Nobody was located at the scene.

