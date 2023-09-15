The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that the Marijuana Eradication Team of Yuba County served two search warrants on Thursday morning in Dobbins that resulted in the discovery of nearly 2,000 marijuana plants.
A warrant was served in the 15000 block of Pecan Lane that allegedly uncovered six greenhouses with over 1,500 marijuana plants, officials said. Nobody was located at the scene.
Another warrant was served in the 15000 block of Winther Way with investigators allegedly finding 268 marijuana plants more than 8-feet tall. Officials said these plants equate to about 10 pounds of processed marijuana per plant. One subject was located on the scene and cited for the cultivation of marijuana for sale, officials said.
Biologists with the Department of Fish and Wildlife also assisted and noted several environmental violations. Officials said both locations were found to be in violation of both state and medical laws.
In 2017, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance essentially banning commercial cannabis activities within the unincorporated areas of Yuba County, the Appeal previously reported. Earlier this year, the board unanimously approved the continuation of the county’s ban on the cultivation of industrial hemp.
The ordinance passed in 2017 prohibited commercial activities, including cultivation, possession, manufacturing, distribution, processing, storing, laboratory testing, packaging, labeling, transportation, delivery or sale of cannabis or cannabis products, as well as any other activities involving cannabis that are not considered for personal use.
As a result, several foothills residents previously told the Appeal that this opened the door to drug cartels and the illegal cultivation of marijuana. Their presence not only concerned residents with regards to increased criminal activity, but also the environmental damage caused by their presence.
These illegal grow operations not only contribute to piles of garbage that accumulate on any given property, they also can potentially contaminate the soil with the use of pesticides and other chemicals. Residents also have been concerned about the amount of water used for the operations.
“In summer it will get low (the creek), but never stop. This year it went dry. Another (person) believes they are cartel and pumping water out of the creek,” a foothills resident told the Appeal in 2022. “I called fish and game and they did nothing about it. During spring, summer and fall, you might see every week probably two water trucks a day and they destroy the road.”
In seeking to continue Yuba County’s ban on the cultivation of industrial hemp in April this year, Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner Stephen Scheer cited low interest in legal hemp production and said it would ultimately do more harm than good.
“There remain to be many concerns for the production of industrial hemp for local jurisdictions, namely public safety, nuisance complaints, the workload it creates for local departments and land use issues that arise due to its production,” Scheer previously said. “... Initially, the counties that are running industrial hemp programs are experiencing widespread violations within their industrial hemp programs and taking enforcement action is complicated. … Industrial hemp has not shown to be an economically viable crop.”
At the time, the county claimed that because industrial hemp and cannabis are “virtually indistinguishable to the untrained eye,” that the cultivation of industrial hemp would pose “similar threats to the public health, safety or welfare as the cultivation of cannabis including light pollution, water pollution, noise, traffic and enforcement issues.”
According to the county, the cultivation of industrial hemp would “create an increased likelihood of criminal activity,” the Appeal previously reported.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the value of U.S. hemp production in the open totaled $712 million and the value of production for hemp that was grown under protection in the United States totaled $112 million in 2021.
Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson previously confirmed with the Appeal that there was a cartel and illegal grow presence in the foothills. He said it’s an issue the county has dealt with for several years.
“The problem of illegal marijuana growing in Yuba County has been a problem for many years and we get little help from the State to combat the issue,” Anderson previously said in an emailed statement to the Appeal. “While it is of little consolation, the problem that we see here is mirrored by most of our counterparts in the North State. The rural setting, limited LE (law enforcement) resources, cheap land prices, weather and good soil all play a role in my opinion.”
Anderson said these illegal grow operations have always been a major concern with what he called “Drug Trafficking Organizations” setting up illegal grows in areas such as national forests and privately owned and state lands. He said legislation passed by the state exacerbated the issue.
Anderson previously said his department eradicated more than 29,000 plants from illegal grows in 2020, many he said were part of “Drug Trafficking Organizations.” He said in the past the department has been able to partner with other Northern California sheriff’s departments to try and eradicate illegal operations. They include departments in Siskiyou, Trinity and Calaveras counties.
“Cartels and DTOs (Drug Trafficking Organizations) finance other illegal operations in the U.S. with the proceeds from their illegal grows. The DTOs finance their heroin, methamphetamine, human trafficking and prostitution operations with proceeds from illegally grown marijuana,” Anderson previously said. “They come to Yuba County and other rural California Counties because local law enforcement is strapped for resources and money and the property can be had at a much more affordable cost.”