Adult education students at Highland Community Charter School were able to visit the Sutter County Museum on Wednesday to experience local history centered on the lives of immigrants and new United States citizens.
The adult education program at the charter school was created to provide language classes to English language learners in the area, give students an opportunity to earn a high school diploma and provide a pathway to citizenship, said Programs Director Chris Meyer.
While Highland Community Charter was originally established in Sacramento, a Marysville school site was opened in 2019 and a Yuba City site opened in 2021. Both sites organized a field trip to the Sutter County Museum to see the traveling photography exhibit, “The Newest Americans: New Citizens Reflect on What America Means to Them.”
The exhibit has been featured at the museum since May 10. Photographer Sam Comen and reporter Michael Estrin captured the portraits and stories of new American citizens from 23 countries of origin, the Sutter County Museum website said.
Students from both local sites were able to visit the Sutter County Museum to experience local history and the role immigrants have played in the community, Meyer said.
“We wanted to bring our students on this field trip as a way to inspire them to want to become citizens,” he said. “We hope that by seeing this exhibit, that would give them an extra nudge to pursue it.”
Meyer said that out of the 30 students who attended the exhibit, a small fraction of them have citizenship status.
The services offered at the charter school are free to students, he said. Those who enroll are given the opportunity to work toward a diploma at their own pace and participate in Career Technical Education classes to improve their work skills. Meyer said that one of the goals for the adult education program is to set students up for internships with employers after they complete the program.
“We want to provide every student with the opportunity for success,” Meyer said.
Some students like Waseel Noori began taking classes at Highland Community Charter shortly after arriving in the United States. Originally from Kabul, Afghanistan, Noori moved to Yuba City in June and began taking English and citizenship classes with the charter.
Other students like Augustin Mojica and Victoria Martinez are working toward furthering their education after immigrating over 20 years ago. Both students came to the United States from Mexico, but Mojica is originally from La Cruz de Huanacaxtle while Martinez is from Jalisco.
Both Mojica and Martinez said that they began taking classes with the charter to develop their English skills, but Martinez is also determined to earn a high school diploma.
“I needed to learn more English, but it is difficult for me to learn another language. I have been taking classes for two years and I will earn my degree in the future,” she said. “I moved to this country to prepare for a better future for myself and my family.”
Kayla Brown, an adult educator with the Highland Community Charter site in Marysville, said that visiting “The Newest Americans” exhibit gave students a chance to learn more about the museum and see fellow immigrants represented through art and history.
“We wanted them to know that, for one, this museum is here. There are so many resources waiting to be used that not many people know about, and two, we thought they would feel represented reading other stories of immigrants,” Brown said.
“The Newest Americans” will be featured at the Sutter County Museum until Sunday. For more information about Highlands Community Charter School, visit hccs.hccts.org.