Multi-Cultural Gallery

Students of the Highland Community Charter School adult education program observe a Punjabi-American exhibit in the Multi-Cultural Gallery at the Sutter County Museum on Wednesday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Adult education students at Highland Community Charter School were able to visit the Sutter County Museum on Wednesday to experience local history centered on the lives of immigrants and new United States citizens.

The adult education program at the charter school was created to provide language classes to English language learners in the area, give students an opportunity to earn a high school diploma and provide a pathway to citizenship, said Programs Director Chris Meyer.

Tags

Recommended for you