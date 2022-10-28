The California Department of Education on Monday released 2021/22 school year test scores of students statewide showing an overall decline in performance in comparison to pre-pandemic years.
The percentage of students in California meeting the state’s math standards dropped by seven points to 33%, and the percentage meeting English standards fell by four points to 47%, CalMatters reported.
Several high schools in the Yuba-Sutter area have fallen inline with this trend. As area students approach their second year returning from distance learning, administrators for local school districts hope to repair the learning losses reflected in state test scores.
While data is available for each district as a whole, the data for local high schools is based on test results of 11th grade students.
Yuba City High School saw a similar decline in the number of students meeting state standards with English proficiency, dropping from 48.9% to 42%, and math, falling from 24.7% to 13.5%.
Administrators with Yuba City Unified School District are aware of the decline in proficiency, but Assistant Superintendent Pam Aurangzeb said that the available data and the nature of the state test does not give an accurate idea of student performance.
When the COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of schools at the end of the 2019/20 school year, the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) was canceled for that year and later revised as a shorter test, Aurangzeb said. In 2021, Yuba City Unified School District was given the option to not take the test, but Yuba City High School still took the assessment.
Aurangzeb said that the new, shorter test does not accurately reflect student performance because its length does not provide enough room for error to properly assess a student’s understanding of the subject matter.
“What they’re doing now is comparing apples to oranges because what it used to be was that the test was longer and students had multiple opportunities on the test to show some level of mastery on a particular standard. Now that the test is shorter, if they miss one, it looks like they didn’t get that one piece or one standard or target area when that may not be a true picture of that student’s understanding,” she said.
Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Fal Asrani expressed similar thoughts in regards to student performance. Marysville High School experienced a decline in English proficiency by over 20%, but produced a marginal 3% decline in math proficiency.
“Like many other high schools across the state, our students experienced learning loss during the pandemic which significantly impacted how they performed on the state test. The district takes student achievement very seriously and has already started taking action to get students back to pre-pandemic levels of proficiency. One thing that is important to understand is that this is only a single test that provides a snapshot, not the whole picture,” Asrani said.
In order to help bring students back to pre-pandemic levels of proficiency, Marysville Joint Unified School District has established different programs for academic support, including a 24/7 online tutoring service, said Jay Trujillo, assistant superintendent of educational services.
Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst reflected similar declines compared to other schools across the state with a 5% decline in English and 9% decline in math. However, the school has also focused on assessing student performance in the areas of reading and mathematics to identify gaps for grade-level performance in order to provide appropriate interventions to address those gaps, Trujillo said.
In order to do this, additional support periods have been included in students’ schedules allowing teachers to group students together for specific skills and standards through short, focused lessons, he said. Lindhurst High School will also be implementing common assessments that target priority skills and concepts for students. The results from these assessments will help teachers shape their planning, reteaching and intervention efforts, Trujillo said.
The district also maintains that its schools are on a path of growth in light of what is reflected in the 2021/22 CAASPP scores. For this school year, the district has seen a 4% growth in both English and math proficiency, indicating a positive direction for students, Trujillo said.
While schools across the state have experienced relatively similar declines in proficiency, the number of low-income students meeting state standards has dropped less dramatically than their counterparts. This could point to the level of funding high-need districts receive from the state, which helped to “soften the blow of two years of disrupted learning,” CalMatters reported.
The trend follows through multiple high schools in the area except River Valley High School in Yuba City, which has seen a nearly 14% decline in proficiency for both English and math scores for low-income students.
This is compared to the overall data available in the school which reports a 8.7% decline in English and 11.6% decline in math.
Yuba City Unified School District has moved to provide academic support for all students to keep them on track for graduation, Aurangzeb said. Credit recovery is an option for students who need to make up lost credits on a particular subject. Other programs like academic intervention address the ways a student may be struggling in a certain class before they fall too far behind.
Wheatland Union High School fell in line with the rates of decline seen in other California schools. However, it is one of the few schools in the Yuba-Sutter area to see a positive change in test scores for low-income students.
Overall, the number of students meeting English standards has dropped from 50.5% to 40.6% with a small decline in math standards falling from 23.6% to 19%. Low-income students at Wheatland Union High School have experienced minimal changes in comparison. The number of low-income students meeting state standards for English has dropped from 42% to 40%, this demographic has also seen a 2% increase in math proficiency.
Sutter Union High School in Sutter is also among the few with positive changes for its low-income students, which experienced a nearly 3% rise in English proficiency. However, math proficiency for these students fell by over 13%.
Wheatland Union High School District Superintendent Nicole Newman said that the district has been primarily focused on providing more academic and mental health support systems for its students. Grant funds totalling $15 million have allowed the school to establish two tutoring centers, Career and Technical Education pathways and a number of mental health and wellness resources.
“While our scores are not what we would like them to be, we know we are on the right track post pandemic. Our primary focus is the mental health of our students and staff. We know that our efforts through establishing systems of support will pay dividends in years to come,” Newman said in an email. “Research shows that students do not learn when they are struggling in their personal lives. Investments in students’ mental health and emotional well-being has become a permanent part of districts’ planning and budgets.”