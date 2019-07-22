Farmers around the Yuba-Sutter area are feeling the effects of the ongoing trade wars with several countries around the world that, in the past, have been big importers of U.S. agricultural goods.
Most of the locals remain optimistic the situation will improve.
The area’s top commodities – walnuts, rice and prunes – have all felt the effects of the trade war to varying degrees.
“The commodity prices were doing so well in past years, therefore the price of land went up as well. Now, here we are trying to see how we can sustain with the high land value and low commodity values,” said Karm Bains, a local farmer who grows peaches, prunes, walnuts and almonds.
“Everybody is blaming it on the tariffs. You’d assume that would have just taken a year or something to correct itself, but it has certainly been a hard pill to swallow. A little fluctuation, you can handle that, but when it’s as drastic as it is now, you really feel these impacts.”
Walnuts
Donald Norene, a board member with the Walnut Bargaining Association, said the prices paid to growers reached a level that is about as low as they’ve ever been valued. The good news, however, is that last year’s walnut crop is selling.
“The walnut crop movement has been astounding. Prices are below the cost of production, but at least it’s gratifying that with those extremely low prices, people are buying boat loads of walnuts,” Norene said.
The high turnover rate means there will be minimal carry over this year, so the demand from the world market will likely increase. The price drop isn’t just a product of the trade war, he said, but also because Chile – a country that has free trade agreements around the world and doesn’t have to abide by the same strict standards as, say, U.S. growers – continues to flood the market, as well as a number other factors.
Chinese buyers have virtually backed out of buying walnuts due to the ongoing trade war. Still, big exporters like Turkey, Japan and Europe continue to buy U.S. walnuts, he said. With such low prices, the thought is that the situation can only improve from here.
“Washington, D.C., is working very hard to resolve a number of trade issues with India, so we hope to have a straight forward program with India in the future,” Norene said. “Industry optimism is that we will see our prices move upwards of 30+ percent back to the growers with this year’s crop.”
Rice
Rice exporters have seen positive developments with Chinese buyers recently, said Jim Morris, communications manager for the California Rice Commission. Earlier this year, the Chinese government allowed its firms to start importing U.S. milled rice, a development that followed more than a decade of efforts by the U.S. rice industry and U.S. government, he said.
“Ten months into the marketing year, the 2018 crop has been moving well,” Morris said. “As is typical for this time of year, large scale Asian exports are winding down and most of the focus is on the domestic market.”
Moving forward, the industry will focus on maintaining its existing markets and opening up lines to new ones. Important priorities include the passage of a trade deal between Mexico, Canada and the U.S.; the ongoing bilateral negotiations with Japan, which is the biggest export market of California rice; and addressing the retaliatory tariffs placed on rice by Turkey and the European Union due to the steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the U.S.
“Turkey is a significant market for our rice and we haven’t shipped any rice of consequence since the tariffs were imposed. Shipments to the EU are also down due to their 25 percent tariff,” Morris said. “…We are hopeful the Administration and Congress will move swiftly to make progress in these areas.”
Prunes
The ongoing trade war has reduced the markets that prune exporters can sell to, said Greg Thompson, general manager of the Prune Bargaining Association. In the past, exporters have been able to ship up to 10,000 tons into China, but with the uncertainty of the trade war, shipments have been impacted.
“Our shipments are down, so the industry is concerned and we are doing everything we can to find ways to move prunes,” Thompson said.
It’s not just China, however. Prune exporters are feeling the effects of tariffs from Japan and especially Europe. One of the reasons the commodity is seeing a decline in overall world demand, he said, is due to Chile, which is flooding the market with prunes that are cheaper but inferior quality.
He said industry leaders are working with the U.S. government and the USDA in hopes of rectifying the situation or at least helping mitigate the impacts for growers.
“Growers will be facing decisions after the prune harvest in regards to what to do with their orchards moving forward,” Thompson said. “Nobody likes to be in this position where the economics are tough and you have to make hard decisions.”
Bains said unlike crops like rice which see farmers plant a new crop every year, tree crops are a long-term investment that are difficult to start over when the going gets tough. That’s where hope comes in.
“I’ve got a huge investment in those crops.
It takes a long time to get a mature orchard into production, so you have to stick in there and be optimistic and hope for a better year in the years to come,” Bains said. “It’s not easy, but the main thing is to keep your head up and to continue looking for something good to come around the corner.”