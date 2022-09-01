Freeform, improvisational theater is coming to the Yuba-Sutter area. An improv group established in partnership with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will give those interested in theater a safe, supportive space to enhance their skills.
Local actors and improv experts Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp will hold the first workshop for the Yuba-Sutter Improv Club on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Practices will be held at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts at 630 E St. in Marysville.
Typically a comedic form of theater, improv is an unplanned, unscripted performance where dialogue and actions from the performers are completely spontaneous. Performers usually create scenes based on short prompts and suggestions from the audience. Improv is often used as an exercise for training actors, organizers said.
Participation in the Improv Club is free for people 18 and older. However, organizers ask that participants make a yearly donation of at least $25 to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in order to help offset costs.
Sutton said that the goal for the Improv Club is to eventually perform seasonal shows to the public. She also believes that engaging with improv will be a good social avenue and acting exercise for performers.
“Improv is an excellent way to sharpen your performance skills, decrease social anxiety,
and have fun while making new friends. Too often, adults get stuck in their head and forget
how to let loose and engage their imagination. Improv teaches you the importance of accessing
your inner child and gives you permission to ‘play pretend’ again with others,” Sutton said in a statement.
Sutton’s love for improv began in grade school after seeing her camp counselors and Sunday School teachers perform short skits based on Bible stories and common virtues. These skits rarely had rehearsal time and were usually thrown together with just a basic outline and 10-second costume change, she said. Sutton began utilizing this same form of theater while volunteering with Pioneer Clubs and Celebrate Recovery programs for children.
Sutton also founded Yuba College’s first improv club while studying theater in 2015. She also joined the improv group ComedySportz Sacramento until the theater’s closure in 2020.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in theater and helping to direct multiple community shows, Sutton started an improv club at the request of several former members.
As a co-director for the club, Zepp was also a founding member of the improv club established in Yuba College. Since then, he has performed with The Acting Company in shows such as “Oliver,” “Sherlock Holmes,” and “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.”
In a statement, Zepp said that he is excited to “to once again bring his passion for theater and helping others to the Improv Club.”
The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. All performers 18 and older are welcome.