Freeform, improvisational theater is coming to the Yuba-Sutter area. An improv group established in partnership with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will give those interested in theater a safe, supportive space to enhance their skills.

Local actors and improv experts Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp will hold the first workshop for the Yuba-Sutter Improv Club on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Practices will be held at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts at 630 E St. in Marysville.

