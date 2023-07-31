On Saturday, Marysville officials were joined by other community partners to officially start renovation work of the playground area at Gavin Park.

With the assistance of Jeff Stephens of SAYLove, the old playground equipment – which is being replaced – was removed following a ceremony that featured Mayor Chris Branscum, members of the Marysville City Council and Ericka Summers, executive director of First 5 Yuba County.

