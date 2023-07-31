On Saturday, Marysville officials were joined by other community partners to officially start renovation work of the playground area at Gavin Park.
With the assistance of Jeff Stephens of SAYLove, the old playground equipment – which is being replaced – was removed following a ceremony that featured Mayor Chris Branscum, members of the Marysville City Council and Ericka Summers, executive director of First 5 Yuba County.
Since last week, a portion of Gavin Park has been closed off to the public as the city prepared for upcoming improvements. According to officials, an “extensive renovation” will be done at the park.
That renovation includes the removal of existing playground equipment, gravel and dirt, and the addition of new playground equipment by Sitewise Construction, a playground installation contractor from Roseville.
“This is a project that future generations in Marysville are going to be able to enjoy and that’s what it’s all about,” Marysville Councilmember Dominique Belza said during Saturday’s ceremony.
Officials previously said after completing the necessary “flat work” and updating lighting at the park, new playground equipment will be put in place, including using bark for “fall protection.” Marysville’s Public Works department, SAYLove and “other community volunteers will complete the site work to prepare for the installation of new playground equipment,” officials said.
Improvements were made possible thanks to a partnership between the city, SAYLove, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments and First 5 Yuba County, officials previously said.
Funding for the renovations was provided by the Sacramento Area Council of Governments Community Design program, the California Department of Parks and Recreation, Office of Grants and Local Services, Proposition 68, and the Parks, Environment, and Water Bond that was passed in 2018.
“The playground equipment is a direct result of the Prop 68 grant and our Measure C funding, and of course the assistance of all or our stakeholders,” Marysville Councilmember Stuart Gilchrist said.
Summers stressed First 5 Yuba County’s partnership with the city as being a key aspect of helping the Gavin Park project become a reality.
“We were just happy to be able to partner on this project with the city, to be able to provide some funding for new play equipment for the residents and our youngest residents in the city of Marysville,” Summers said.
City Manager Jim Schaad said that thanks to groups such as SAYLove, more money was able to be made available for the improvements.
“They have allowed us to leverage our dollars. Meaning that their efforts reduced the cost of labor for us, allow us to expend more money on the product itself. They are instrumental in this project as well,” Schaad said.
City officials expect the park to reopen to the public on Nov. 1.
“This is what it’s all about: the community helping the city,” Stephens said.