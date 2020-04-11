The Yuba Water Agency has plans to make several improvements to New Bullards Bar reservoir area this year, with the first project kicking off earlier this week.
On April 8, work began at the Cottage Creek parking area by Escheman Construction out of Brownsville. The work will entail restriping and resealing the parking lot, putting down new asphalt at the entrance, reconfiguring the layout to include a total of 78 parking spots and moving the bathroom.
“This is really going to ensure an improved experience for recreational day users and campers,” said DeDe Cordell, communications manager for YWA. “We, and the US Forest Service, wanted to get started now on these improvements to increase parking and camping capacity. These were going to be part of our new FERC license, which is still in the process, but instead we worked to amend our current license recreation plan to bring the improvements sooner.”
The parking improvements cost the agency $800,000. The project is expected to be completed in late-May.
“In addition to the Cottage Creek parking area, we’re also redesigning Dark Day parking lot for additional parking, and rebuilding Cottage Creek Campground, which was destroyed by fire approximately 10 years ago,” Cordell said. “All three projects must be complete by Dec. 31, 2020.”