Fox News was cited for “discovery misconduct” by the judge in the $1.6 billion defamation case filed by Dominion Voting Systems after learning that recorded conversations with former president Donald Trump’s attorneys were not turned over as evidence.

The potentially significant revelation that such tapes exist — which could impact the upcoming trial on the case — came to light in a revised legal complaint filed Tuesday by Abby Grossberg, who worked as a producer for the network’s anchor Maria Bartiromo.

