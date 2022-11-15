In some of California’s most conservative counties, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle was the clear favorite over Gov. Gavin Newsom and where anti-abortion Christian conservatives are leading in partial returns, voters still showed up for abortion access by supporting Proposition 1.

The pro-choice measure, which will enshrine abortion and contraceptive access in the state constitution, was likely to pass from the beginning. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Newsom vowed to make California an abortion sanctuary, and at a Proposition 1 election night watch party, he celebrated its passage with Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California President and CEO Jodi Hicks in Sacramento.

