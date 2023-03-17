Saturday marks the first Community Market event hosted by Steele House Coffee in Yuba City. Located on the street outside the shop at 437 Center St., the event will run from 3-8 p.m. and feature both a DJ and live music amongst a slew of local vendors.
“Our passion is cultivating community in creative ways,” stated Steele House in a series of related online posts. “We will be hosting a monthly arts and vendor market at our storefront starting March 18th.”
The business’s first announcement came on Feb. 20 and within two weeks the vendors list was completely booked. This endeavor was sparked by both Regina Steele, an owner of Steele House Coffee, and Samantha Saadat, who joined the Steele House team to help grow its monthly markets. The focus of this event is to support small businesses, encourage local artists, and give the community more opportunities to engage with its own entrepreneurs.
Featured food vendors will include Center Street favorites such as Fernando’s Cali Kitchen and Sutter Buttes Brewing along with Kona Ice and others. Attendees can expect a variety of handcrafted goods and art pieces including canvas paintings, local photography, crochet plushies, artisan candles, and more.