Saturday marks the first Community Market event hosted by Steele House Coffee in Yuba City. Located on the street outside the shop at 437 Center St., the event will run from 3-8 p.m. and feature both a DJ and live music amongst a slew of local vendors.

“Our passion is cultivating community in creative ways,” stated Steele House in a series of related online posts. “We will be hosting a monthly arts and vendor market at our storefront starting March 18th.”

Tags

Recommended for you