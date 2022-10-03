Open Market

Shirley Barajas, a board member at The Artist Nook in downtown Marysville, set up her vendor booth at the Marysville Historic Chinatown Open Market on Saturday morning at 1st and C streets in Marysville. 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Historic Chinatown in downtown Marysville added another feature on Saturday with the opening of an inaugural open market, founded by Chinatown native Gordon Tom.

Tom, 81, a long-time business owner in Marysville, said the Marysville Historic Chinatown Open Market is his final venture in town. It is scheduled to be open the first Saturday each month alongside the opening of the Chinese American Museum of Northern California, the Chinese School and The Bok Kai Temple.

Tags

Recommended for you