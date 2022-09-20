AmericanIndianEd(2).jpg

A student with the American Indian Education Program weaves a basket, one of several art pieces that will be featured next in the Indigenous Student Artist Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in Marysville.

 Courtesy of Pat Bennett

In order to highlight Native American landscapes and traditions, artwork created by students in the American Indian Education Program will be showcased next week in the Indigenous Student Artist Gallery exhibit at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in Marysville.

The program is a consortium serving Native American students across 17 school districts with Marysville Joint Unified School District as the lead educational agency, according to the district website.

