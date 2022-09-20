In order to highlight Native American landscapes and traditions, artwork created by students in the American Indian Education Program will be showcased next week in the Indigenous Student Artist Gallery exhibit at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in Marysville.
The program is a consortium serving Native American students across 17 school districts with Marysville Joint Unified School District as the lead educational agency, according to the district website.
Around 900 students are served by this program in the Yuba-Sutter area in order to foster cultural identities, become knowledgeable about their cultural heritage and strengthen their ability to make good choices for their future.
While over 40 tribes are represented, the majority of students in the program are of Cherokee, Choctaw or Maidu descent.
Pat Bennett, supervisor for the American Indian Education Program, said that artwork created by around 12 students will be highlighted in the gallery. The featured artwork was created by students who participated in high school unit fine arts and elective classes. Baskets, hand drums, flutes, soapstone carvings and abalone artwork are examples of traditional Native American skill sets presented through student art, Bennett said.
Wyatt and Everett Bean, two Cherokee siblings featured in the gallery, each submitted several pieces they created in classes under the program. Everett Bean, a 10th-grade student at CORE Charter School in Marysville, submitted a reed basket and a cedar flute.
He has participated in the American Indian Education Program for over five years and values the history and culture that is taught in each class.
“The most rewarding part is just the knowledge of doing something that your ancestors have done for thousands of years,” Bean said.
Wyatt Bean, a seventh-grade student at Browns Valley Elementary School in Browns Valley, has been involved in the program for over four years and submitted several art pieces including a ring, soapstone statues, necklaces and a gourd bowl. He said that learning to create these pieces are useful life skills and looks forward to showcasing them.
Submissions for the gallery represent “traditional ecological knowledge,” which affirms both traditional and modern relationships with plants, animals and people across different generations.
Bennett said that creating something under the umbrella of traditional ecological knowledge includes drawing from traditions that go back for generations, the environment and presenting creative and practical knowledge learned from the process.
“You take what’s in the environment and make something that you need to have or use and could make your life better,” she said.
Bennett said that the theme of traditional ecological knowledge is a significant focus for some of the classes taught under the American Indian Education Program as well as the student art gallery.
In one class, students were able to make soap following traditional methods, excluding materials like lye which would be dangerous for students to produce from scratch, Bennett said. In this case, modern solutions are applied in the face of traditional problems and commercial lye was used instead.
While other forms of artwork like T-shirt design are not considered traditional, Bennett said that traditional methods or Native American-inspired designs can be modified and applied to the medium.
“We’re trying to show them how they can take what’s natural to them and what’s traditional to them, even if it is subconscious, and apply it to modern methods of what you did traditionally because people adapt,” Bennett said.
The Indigenous Student Artist Gallery exhibit will be open from Sept. 26-30 in the gallery space at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture located at 624 E St. in Marysville. A free “Meet the Artists” reception event will be held on Sept. 30.