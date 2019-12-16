Members of Indivisible Colusa County are organizing rallies today in Colusa and Williams to urge the U.S. Congress to impeach President Donald Trump – an event that will coincide with similar “Impeach and Remove” rallies planned across the country.
“Our local rallies are part of a massive, grassroots effort to ensure Congress holds Donald Trump accountable for his corrupt actions,” said Jennifer Roberts, a member of the group and Arbuckle resident, in a press release.
Roberts said the evidence of Trump’s impeachable offenses is overwhelming. She said Trump withheld nearly $400 million of Congressionally-appropriated military aid in order to strong-arm Ukraine into interfering in next year’s elections, obstructed the impeachment inquiry by refusing to release documents subpoenaed by Congress, and blocked testimony of multiple high-level White House officials.
Today’s event will start at 4 p.m. in front of the Colusa County Superior Courthouse – 547 Market St., Colusa. A second rally is expected to occur at 5 p.m. in Williams at the intersection of Fifth and E streets.