Although Colusa County is thought to be an overwhelmingly conservative area, there are roughly the same number of registered Republican and Democratic voters according voter lists, said Jennifer Roberts, Indivisible Colusa County’s co-leader.
“The county is split with about one third of voters registered as Republican and one third registered as Democrat even though the county has a much more conservative feeling,” Roberts said.
Indivisible Colusa County, a local community activism group led by Roberts, has slowly been making their name more known throughout the area, popping up at many local events and protests. Most recently, they joined the Sacramento-area advocacy group Norcal Resist last month to rally in front of the Yuba County Superior Court, protesting conditions for immigrants held in detention centers.
“We have been breathing life back into the Democratic Party in Colusa County,” Roberts said. “I think the presence of this group gives more like-minded people the confidence to speak out.”
In addition to the protesting and political activism, the group also established the Colusa County Democratic Central Committee last year, a liberal presence that has been absent from the county for more than 35 years.
Many of the current group members said they were not active in politics before joining the group but have since discovered their political voice.
“I was very apprehensive at first because I was not politically active and I had never protested before,” said Denise Conrado, co-leader and chair of the Indivisible Colusa speakers committee.
Dianne Terwilliger, Indivisible Colusa’s social committee member and the group’s tech guru, said she felt like she had found her people after attending her initial Indivisible Colusa County meeting.
“I didn’t think there were any other Democrats in the county,” Terwilliger said. “After my first meeting I was like ‘Wow! There are other people in Arbuckle who think the same way I do.’”
While the group backs Democratic and progressive ideals, members said people do not have to have liberal viewpoints to attend meetings.
“We would like to bring peace and unity to the political process instead of all this hate and fear mongering,” said Care Johnson, an active Indivisible Colusa County member. “We want to bring people together.”
Johnson said the group is dedicated to helping the community regardless of political affiliation.
“We are all here because we love this community and want it to be viable and prosper,” Roberts said.
Roberts held the first Indivisible Colusa County meetings in her living room in February 2017, with just a handful of attendees. Since then, Roberts said the group has had slow and steady growth and currently has 25 active members and hundreds on their mailing list.
The group will be holding a postcard writing get together Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 44310th Street in Colusa. According to Johnson, the purpose of the party is to get out the vote for Assembly District 1 candidate Elizabeth Betancourt.
“We encourage people to have a postcard party with their like-minded friends - it’s fun,” said Johnson.
The group meets regularly on the first Thursday of each month at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located at 642 Fifth St. in Colusa. A typical meeting starts with a social and potluck at 6 p.m. and discussions begin at 6:30 p.m.
Roberts said the group is always looking for people to get involved in the group, regardless of political affiliation or age.
For more information about Indivisible Colusa County or to get involved, call 454-5056, visit www.indivisiblecolusa.org or follow the Indivisible Colusa Facebook page.