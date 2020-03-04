More than 2,000 marijuana plants were located and destroyed Wednesday morning after law enforcement searched an illegal indoor grow in East Linda.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office’s Marijuana Eradication Team, along with code enforcement and NET-5, served a search warrant around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road in East Linda, where they found the illegal grow.
Leslie Carbah, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the marijuana was located in multiple structures and outbuildings on the property.
In addition to the marijuana, law enforcement located and seized a utility trailer on site that contained planting soil believed to be part of the grow. Pacific Gas and Electric was also called to the property to address hazardous electrical hookups.
No suspects had been arrested at the time of publication Wednesday. Carbah said the investigation remained active and ongoing.
In February, law enforcement seized nearly 1,000 plants from an illegal indoor grow in Edgewater. Carbah said it isn’t unusual for the department to come across illegal grows with 1,000-2,000 plants, especially outdoors.