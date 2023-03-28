Pouring rain couldn’t keep eager attendees away from part one of Beale Air Force Base’s Industry Day event Tuesday.
Surrounded by salvaged wood slabs and ornate rustic carvings, over 120 guests filled the warehouse of Far West Forest Products in Olivehurst. The business was chosen in part for its accessibility and its successful partnership with local government.
“They do a lot of government contracting and their biggest partner is Cal Fire,” said Rachel Downs, the business engagement manager for Yuba County Enterprise Solutions. “We wanted a place that was local and could keep everyone close together while showcasing real business potential.”
The purpose of Beale’s Industry Day was to equip local businesses with information, not only on how to partner with the base, but how to do business with the federal government at large.
“There’s so many federal agencies within this region, understanding how to do federal contracting really opens up the umbrella for our local businesses that just aren’t familiar enough with what we’re doing,” said Sidney Davis, director of business development for the 9th Contracting Squadron at Beale AFB.
For Davis, the goal is to build a level of trust and transparency with the local community that could lead to more mutually beneficial relationships. In the past, some have stigmatized Beale for its dated look and undeveloped grounds. But Davis feels this has more to do with a general lack of understanding on what the base was built for.
“When you look at the history, there’s a reason why our base looks the way it looks,” explained Davis. “We’re reconnaissance and that means you don’t want to be too well known. But don’t be discouraged by that, there’s a lot of things going on and the base isn’t going anywhere.”
For those that are unaware, reconnaissance refers to a military unit assigned to the observation of a specific region or regions to locate an enemy or ascertain strategic features. While this is one of the primary functions for the base, staff there have repeatedly stated they have been looking for more ways to engage with the surrounding community and vice versa.
“I’m really starting to feel this movement,” said Davis excitedly. “What we’re really pushing for, I wanna say for the next year or two years, we’re calling it a Regional West-Coast Norcal Partnership.”
According to Davis, this partnership would involve other federal agencies, such as Travis Air Force Base, with support from the surrounding counties and collaboration from local universities.
“It’s similar to how Silicon and Tech Valley were built up, but this would be that for Nor-Cal,” said Davis. “The movement is there right now, and the energy is high.”
Davis started his position with Beale only eight months ago, joining another relative newcomer, Major James Ciccone, commander for the 9th Contracting Squadron.
“My office has been working on this event since probably August,” said Ciccone.
“We had to start from scratch. It’s been four or five years since we’ve been out in the community, so we had to start with just walking ourselves into a chamber of commerce meeting and knocking on doors.”
Beale’s Industry Day initiative spread fairly quickly, not surprisingly, as Ciccone reiterated that the base had received $100 million last year for goods and services that they’d prefer to invest locally.
For many, Tuesday’s seminar was their first time getting exposure to the inner workings of governmental bidding processes, contracts, and the local points of contact.
The types of products and services Beale is currently looking for runs the gamut from ground maintenance to computer suppliers, food trucks, construction workers, and more. Stevie Ledermann, a services business manager for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service for Beale, said their biggest focus right now is bringing in more food trucks.
“My side deals more with quality-of-life type services such as barbers, dry cleaning, and coffee shops,” said Ledermann. “With us it’s very simple, contact me through email, I send them an application, they send it back and as long as they have a business license and liability insurance, we’re good to go to get a contract with them. So it’s not as difficult as having to deal directly with the federal government.”
Beale’s Industry Day was a unique collaborative effort, put on by over half a dozen affiliates including Yuba Water Agency, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, and Yuba County Enterprise Solutions, also known as Yes to Yuba. Day two of the event will occur on April 26 and will provide contractors an opportunity to visit Beale Air Force Base and learn more about doing business with the federal government.
Moving forward, Beale staff hope to make Industry Day an annual event.