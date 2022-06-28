The Info-Center in historic downtown Marysville is scheduled to host an exhibit Saturday focused on the Feather River and the role it played in shaping Northern California.
“In the 19th century, the Feather River river played a critical role in moving passengers and cargo in Northern California,” Judy Mann, who runs the Info-Center, said of the event in a statement. “Marysville and Yuba City intersect at the glassy blue Feather River. During the Wild West gold rush, many steamships, with their magnificent turning paddle wheels, traveled up and down (the) Feather River between San Francisco, Sacramento, and Marysville. The gold rush transformed (the) Feather River from a yawning waterway of crude canoes, small sailboats, and whaleboats to a busy, bustling route of fast-moving, smoke puffing, passenger-filled, steam powered boats.”
Titled “Paddle Boats and Steam Ships,” the “very special” exhibit will be on display starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Info-Center located at 317 4th St. in Marysville. It will include rare photos of ships that came down the rivers as well as other related activities.
“Meet ‘Wild Bill’ and hear his stories as he shares his experience at the boat dock,” Mann said. “This is a private collection of ‘Wild Bill’ Baldner, who resides today in the Stephen Field’s home in Marysville. (The first mayor's home of MarysvIlle). Also on the same day, a special film clip will also be featured for all to view (the) ‘Feather River Steam Boat’ narrative by Ed Hudson, a local musician. The film will be viewed throughout the day.”
Later in the day, the Info-Center will be hosting an ice cream social to celebrate its second-year anniversary. The social is slated to take place from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday.