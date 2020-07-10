The Sites Authority is organizing two virtual town hall meetings for the public and interested stakeholders to learn more about the Sites Reservoir project.
Town hall meetings are planned for July 14 from 10 a.m. to noon and July 15 from 2-4 p.m.
A brief project overview presentation will be provided to those in attendance. Participants will have the ability to have their questions answered during the virtual meetings as well. The meetings will be identical in format and material, but the discussion may differ based on participants’ questions.
For more information about the July 14-15 town hall meetings, go to https://sitesproject.org/sites-project-authority/meetings/.