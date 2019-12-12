On Oct. 19, California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Officer David Gordon was struck by a suspected drunken driver while directing traffic at Lomo Crossing on Highway 99.
Gordon suffered serious injuries related to the crash – broken legs and arm, internal bleeding, multiple pelvis fractures, a broken jaw and broken shoulder blade, among other injuries. He’s been in the Intensive Care Unit at UC Davis Medical Center since the incident, but after 53 days he’s reached a point in his recovery where doctors felt he could have his own room at the hospital.
“He made some leaps and bounds very quickly over the last eight days, and I know his wife, Tinna, is extremely thrilled,” said Stacy Runyen, president of Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter, which is a nonprofit that was created to support local law enforcement officers and their families following critical incidents. “She’s so appreciative of the hospital staff and nursing staff who have cared for him and thrilled that he will get is own regular room now where he can see friends and his children more often.”
Gordon’s recovery is far from over. He will remain at the hospital for the time being and once he is healthy enough to return home, then a long road of rehabilitation begins.
Runyen said the support the family has received from the Yuba-Sutter community and law enforcement community has been tremendous. Still, the family has certain needs that need to be met before Gordon can return home – particularly with updates to their home to accommodate him.
“There are some home improvements that will have to be done to bring him home, like some minor construction on the inside the house like widening some doorframes, putting in a new slider, things like that,” Runyen said. “If anyone wants to provide Lowe’s or Home Depot gift cards to offset some of those costs, that would also be great. The best way to do that is to drop them off at the CHP Yuba-Sutter office, which will collect them and get them to the family.”
For those interested in assisting the Gordon family through their recovery, contact Runyen at backthebadge.yubasutter@gmail.com, or visit www.backthebadgeys.org.
Lucas J. Nelson, 21, of Saratoga was arrested following the incident that injured Gordon. He allegedly fled the scene after striking Gordon with his grey SUV at a high rate of speed but was apprehended a short time later by Gordon’s partner who was at the scene at the time of the collision.
Nelson pleaded not guilty in November to charges of DUI resulting in injury, felony DUI, hit and run, and resisting arrest, in addition to a misdemeanor charge for obstructing an officer. He is scheduled to return to the Sutter County Superior Courthouse for his next hearing on Jan. 8 at 1:30 p.m.