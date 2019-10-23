Yuba-Sutter Area California Highway Patrol officer David Gordon remains at UC Davis Medical Center after being struck by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend.
Early Saturday, Gordon and his partner were directing traffic at the Lomo Crossing on Highway 99 when Lucas J. Nelson, 21, of Saratoga, allegedly struck Gordon with his grey SUV and nearly struck Gordon’s partner.
Nelson was arrested and charged with two felony counts of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in injury and resisting arrest. He was released on Saturday night on $50,000 bail and he is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Nov. 18. Yuba-Sutter CHP public information officer David Hernandez said an active investigation into the incident is ongoing.
In a Facebook post, Yuba-Sutter CHP said Gordon suffered a broken leg, arm, shoulder, jaw, multiple pelvic fractures and had his spleen removed to treat internal bleeding. No further updates on his condition were available as of Wednesday afternoon.
Yuba City mayor and former CHP officer Shon Harris met Gordon in 2014 when he took over as area commander. He described Gordon as a “strong family man,” “dedicated employee,” and “tenacious investigator,” of DUIs and vehicle thefts.
Harris said that when an officer is injured in the line of duty “It’s a reality check,” for other officers and takes something that might happen to something that just did.
“Dave’s blood is literally on the pavement now,” Harris said.
The way officers deal with the dangers of the job and the toll it takes is different, person to person, according to Harris. He said he tried during his time in leadership to “change the culture” and encourage officers that seeking help was not a sign of weakness but a healthy way to deal with the problem.
Harris said his thoughts also go out to Gordon’s partner who narrowly avoided being struck by the vehicle and had to jump out of the way.
“That person is going to need some help,” Harris said.
Back the Badge, Yuba-Sutter is a non-profit organization that works to support officers and their families in dealing with line-of-duty deaths and serious injuries.
Stacy Runyen, who helps manage Back the Badge is in the process of organizing a fundraiser tonight from 5-8 p.m. at River Valley High School.
Rolling Stone Pizza will be providing pizza as part of the Slice of Respect Program and the 4G Foundation will be providing tri-tip along with food and beverage donations from Stephens Farmhouse, Star India, Dancing Tomato.
Runyen said within 12 hours of Gordon being injured, community members were reaching out to her and within 24 hours the basic plan for the fundraiser had been put together.
Rolling Stone Pizza owner Jim King, who started the Slice of Respect Program five years ago said a team of volunteers will be assembling 300-400 pizzas starting at 8 a.m. today before driving over to the high school and cooking them in his wood fire oven.
He said people can get a slice of pizza with a donation of $10 but the pizzas are just a way of bringing people together to donate and pay their respects.
“The point is to bring people in to donate,” King said.
A bounce house will be available for kids and Runyen said she is working to book a haunted house for the event.
“There’s a lot of moving parts,” Runyen said. “Things are still changing.”
Runyen has known the Gordon’s for eight years and has been in direct contact with Gordon’s wife, Tinna, since the incident and Back the Badge along with CHP has assisted Tina and her two kids by providing meals and being with the family at the hospital. She understands that people are desperate to hear good news but said Gordon is at the beginning of his recovery.
“The reality is his body is badly broken and he’s got to be put back together again,” Runyen said.
The Gordon family will be by officer Gordon’s side when the fundraiser is taking place, but those in attendance will be able to reach out through the power of technology. Runyen said she will be bringing her iPad for people to record messages which will be passed along to the family.
Runyen said 100 percent of the donations will be going directly to the Gordon family and that people who can’t make it this evening can donate online at www.backthebadgeys.org through PayPal. Checks will be accepted at tonight’s event and also can be dropped off at the Yuba-Sutter area CHP Department.
River Valley High School is located at 801 El Margarita Road, Yuba City.