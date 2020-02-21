California Highway Patrol Officer David Gordon is finally home.
The officer was run over by a suspected drunk driver last October and suffered severe and multiple injuries. He’s been at the UC Davis Medical Center ever since, spending much of the time in the intensive care unit.
In honor of Gordon returning home, Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter organized a hero’s welcome to greet him. Members of the community and various agencies of the Yuba-Sutter area Friday rallied in support on his way home along Lincoln Road in Yuba City between Martin Court and Petty Court.