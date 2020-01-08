Where activism gets inspired, is where a regional film festival gets its tagline. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns to Nevada County Jan. 16-20 for screenings of over 140 films, workshops, art installations and discussions.
The films, which range from adventure films to environmental documentaries, will be screened at a mixture of locations and theaters in Nevada City and Grass Valley. The festival is the largest fundraiser for the South Yuba River Citizens League, which aims to protect the Yuba watershed and raise awareness about the salmon population.
Yuba County filmmaker Radu Sava will be showing a documentary as well as a student film made by kids he teaches.
“These films are a really great way of getting people inspired to do something,” said Eric Dunn, communications coordinator for the festival.
Aside from film screenings, the festival is also organizing events like guided hikes, fireside chats with artists and filmmakers, and workshops on topics like water in the age of climate change and finance for the greater good. There will also be an art exhibition, with pieces displayed around the two towns.
“In addition to the film program, a lot of our workshop programs are free, so even if you don’t want to spend money on it you can still come and interact,” Dunn said. “It’s a great way to supplement your festival experience.”
The theme of the 18th annual festival is (re)Generation, which a press release for the event said means to focus on renewing and restoring the earth and human communities.
Sava applied that theme to his documentary film, “Not If, But When: Wildfire Solutions” which will screen at the festival. Co-directed, written and produced by the Oregon House resident and his wife Rebekah Hood-Sava, he said the film looks at organizations that are working towards solutions to California’s forestry issues.
“Wildfires are becoming a global issue, and California is one of the places that is hit the hardest,” Sava said. “We talk about why this is happening, and we talk about possible solutions.”
He said the film relates to the theme of regeneration through discussing the need for forests to burn, in order to stay healthy and encourage new growth.
“We all think that fire is all bad, but fire has good aspects as well.” Sava said. “And to regenerate the forest landscape, we need fire.”
He said the film aims to offer suggestions for individuals to get involved in wildfire solutions.
“I think it’s a very positive and proactive film about fires,” Sava said. “What can we all do to solve the issues, and being involved in the solution.”
The film will be screened at 8 p.m., Jan. 17, at the Nevada City Veteran’s Memorial Building, and again at 1:30 p.m., Jan. 19, at the Gold Miners Inn of Grass Valley.
The festival will also be screening a film called “No Palm Oil” made by his middle school students at the Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy.
Tickets for the festival can be purchased at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival website, as well as at the host venues in Nevada City and Grass Valley.
Dunn recommends attendees download the festival’s official app WSFF: search “Wild & Scenic Film Festival” to utilize the interactive schedule, and plan their experience.
From the films selected to the art displayed, Dunn said the festival’s message is to inspire people to take action.
“It all kind of circles back to inspiring activism,” Dunn said. “And making people aware of what’s going on in the world.”