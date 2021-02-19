Caltrans is alerting motorists about intermittent lane restrictions along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 70 north of Marysville for tree work over the next two months, according to a press release.
Beginning Monday morning, tree crews are scheduled to begin working at various times and locations from approximately 0.2 miles north of Laurellen Road to the south Honcut Creek Bridge at the Yuba-Butte County line.
Motorists should allow for additional travel time when driving through the corridor, according to the press release. Crews are expected to work mostly during the daytime hours with some occasional night work possible. The contractor will work to keep traffic interference to a minimum.
The tree work will take place within the state right of way and is expected to occur over the next two months, depending on weather.
Roadside message boards will provide updates to drivers, according to the press release. The work is in advance of construction on a major safety improvement project on Highway 70 scheduled to start later in the fall.