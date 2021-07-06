The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers, tax professionals and financial institutions to be on the lookout for scammers.
The IRS identified 12 nefarious schemes and scams to be aware of in 2021. The scams were separated into four separate categories, including pandemic-related scams like Economic Impact Payment theft; personal information cons including phishing, ransomware and phone “vishing;” ruses focusing on unsuspecting victims like fake charities and senior/immigrant fraud; and schemes that persuade taxpayers into unscrupulous actions such as offer in compromise mills and syndicated conservation easements.
“We continue to see scam artists use the pandemic to steal money and information from honest taxpayers in a time of crisis,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a press release. “We provide this list to alert taxpayers about common scams that fraudsters use against their victims. At the IRS, we are dedicated to stopping these criminals, but it’s up to all of us to remain vigilant to protect ourselves and our families.”
To view a detailed description of common scams and schemes to be aware of, visit irs.gov/newsroom/dirty-dozen.