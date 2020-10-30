The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office presented about 30 minutes of an hours-long interrogation of Michael Alexander, the man originally charged with the 2013 murder of 94-year-old Yuba City resident Leola Shreves.
Alexander was in custody for more than three years before being released due to lack of evidence. He sued Sutter County and reached a settlement for $50,000.
On Friday, the interrogation was presented as evidence in the case against Armando Cuadras, 31, of Yuba City, who was arrested and charged in April 2019 with Shreves’s murder based on his DNA matching that of blood found in Shreves’s home. Cuadras was also charged with torture, aggravated mayhem, and first-degree burglary.
In the video, Alexander admitted to killing Shreves and described in detail how it took place. He said he went to her house asking for money and after she refused returned 20 minutes later. That time he said he broke into the house, asked for the money again and when she refused and threatened to call the police he proceeded to attack her and kill her by smashing her face into the floor.
Alexander later recanted his confession.
The video ended with Alexander breaking down in tears and saying “I’m sorry,” when a detective asked him if he had anything to say to Shreves’s family. After the video, Assistant District Attorney Jana McClung asked questions of then Yuba City Police Department detective Nicholas Morawcznski, who was one of the detectives who conducted the interrogation.
Morawcznski said while some of Alexander’s statements matched the crime scene others were inconsistent. He said he learned that the blood in the house did not match Alexander’s and a DNA sample was taken from a friend of Alexander’s to determine if his was the blood found in the house.
The friend’s DNA did not match. All that was known was that the blood left in the house belonged to a man.
Cuadras’ attorney, Mani Sidhu, when he cross-examined Morawcznski, focused on the portions of Alexander’s statements that were consistent with the crime scene.
Sidhu asked if anyone who described the scene of the crime as Alexander did could have done so without being in the house, and Morawcznski responded “No.” In addition, the detective said in his 23 years in law enforcement that was the only case in which a murder had been committed by smashing someone’s head into the floor.
Crime analyst for the California Department of Justice Kristi Vincelette testified next and described how Cuadras was identified as a suspect in the case. The blood found at the scene was placed into a database and the DOJ’s Familial Search Committee notified her that there was a potential DNA match with a relative of the person whose blood was found.
Vincelette narrowed down the search to two brothers and two uncles of the relative. One brother had been deported in 2009, one uncle was living in Louisiana from 2008 to 2015, and the other uncle had DNA in the DOJ database that did not match the blood.
The relative that was left was the individual’s brother, Cuadras.
McClung continued to present evidence the rest of the day Friday. The trial will resume Monday at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.