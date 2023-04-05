A unicorn scampered across the playground and into Room 18 on Tuesday at Lincrest Elementary School in Yuba City.
Inside, the classroom was bursting with fairy tale creatures, makeup, glitter, and the fluttering sound of script pages. Young students Lilly Atkinson and Abby Brown explained that the class was getting ready for its final dress rehearsal of “The Princess's New Clothes.”
Atkinson and Brown both play leading roles as the show's princesses.
“Line memorization has been very hard but the story is very very fun,” said Atkinson.
“Yes, the hardest part is knowing what to say and when,” added fellow cast member Jamison Desmond.
“The Princess's New Clothes” is a free drama production written by D.M. Larson. Loosely based on the literary folktale "The Emperor's New Clothes" by Hans Christian Andersen, Larson’s tale centers on self-acceptance and the dangers of getting caught up in material objects.
“It's about not making people do what they don't want to do and also about ‘what happens when magic goes wrong,’ that's what the script says,” said Desmond.
Director and first grade teacher Tehya Phillips started working on this piece about six weeks ago with a group of 20 4th- and 5th-grade students who now comprise the Lincrest Lion's Drama Club Cubs. School staff said it is the first drama program the school has had since 2019, and that theater programs are generally rare among elementary schools within the Yuba City Unified School District.
With little more than an hour's worth of rehearsal two afternoons per week over the past month, this excitable cast has managed to pull together a 15-minute production complete with costumes and a hand-painted backdrop. Phillips has performed in more than a few local productions herself and plans to further her career in both education and theater after gaining her credential. As an educator, she feels theater programs help boost children's confidence and increase their reading comprehension and retention skills.
“They have to learn to work together, follow directions, and apply what they've learned in class,” said Phillips. “Most of our rehearsals focused on the lines and teething them to project their voices.”
“The Princess's New Clothes” debuted on Wednesday with another show available tonight at 6:30 p.m. inside the school's cafeteria. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Proceeds from the event will go toward funding the school’s drama program, which is seeking to update both its light and sound systems.
Lincrest Elementary School is located at 1400 Phillips Ave. in Yuba City.