Wide-Awake Geek in Marysville revealed its new business name on Monday: The Work Hub.
Why the term hub?
Well, company members found the word’s dictionary definition both inspiring and suited to their goal. A hub is defined as a common connection point, also known as a network. It works as a central connection for all that are connected through the hub. According to signage created by the staff, The Work Hub was designed to be that connection point for the entrepreneurial community – a place to connect, create, learn, and grow.
“The name ‘Wide-Awake Geek’ was very confusing in terms of what we did,” explained Chuck Ferguson, the company’s CEO and co-founder. “People consistently approached us with their computer problems, mistaking our name and colors for Best Buy's Geek Squad. So, we thought, ‘What can we name this place that says to people that we’re a flexible space where you can work and access a variety of supportive resources?’ The Work Hub seemed like a good fit. We’ll be keeping the 80s retro vibe throughout the space but a little bit more professional friendly.”
While the owners may have simplified the business name and logo, its interior has received several notable creative touches. The work of Terran Harris can be seen throughout the space, particularly in the “Star Wars” themed kitchen murals. On the outside, neighboring business owner Rodney Herrera of Elegant Arts Tattoo Parlor finished up a giant phoenix mural paying tribute to the company's new name.
The Work Hub features premium facilities including office space, meeting rooms, a webcast studio, electronics lab, 3D printers, engravers, and more. Ferguson said a good number of the Hub’s clientele are “work from homers” who prefer a separate space to enhance their productivity or entrepreneurs looking to meet clients and network their business. Varying levels of membership allow users access to common areas, meeting rooms, and offices, with the ability to reserve time on specialized equipment or in the webcast studio. This flexible concept seems to be ideal for digital nomads, creators, and small business start ups who may not have the time or ability to invest in their own space.
To help spread the word on these new updates and the name change, The Work Hub will be hosting events throughout the week. Today, there will be tours and tacos with guests invited to take a look around and enjoy some Mexican eats from noon to 1 p.m.
On Wednesday, the company's weekly 1 Million Cups meeting will be 9-10 a.m. It’s a free program centered on supporting entrepreneurs and new business ideas. On Thursday, from 10-11 a.m., The Work Hub will be hosting brunch and a presentation by ChicoStart about its new iHUB partnership and benefits.
“iHUB is a California support for innovation, the main contract was awarded to ChicoStart and then ChicoStart partnered with us as an extension to reach our area,” said Ferguson.
Lastly, Friday will mark The Work Hub’s official ribbon cutting followed by food, drinks, and live music around the outdoor fire pit. On that day, Bridge Coffee Co. will be roasting a new blend of coffee specifically for The Work Hub. Guests can sample the different flavors and vote on their favorite to become The Work Hub's new official brand.
The Work Hub is located at 922 G St. in Marysville. A website and social media accounts that reflect this change are still in the works, but guests can reach the facility by calling 530-870-8779.