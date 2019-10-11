The California Department of Justice was requested to assist in the investigation of an officer-involved shooting Thursday night that left a person dead.
At about 11 p.m., according to a Yuba County Sheriff’s Department press release, “Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Challenge (in) reference to an intruder inside the residence of an off-duty Yuba County deputy.”
The off-duty officer, with his duty weapon, confronted the intruder, according to the press release. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
Yuba County Sheriff’s public information Leslie Carbah would not disclose the identity of the off-duty
deputy but said he is 43 years old and has worked for the Sheriff’s Department for six years.
As of Friday evening, the the intruder had not been identified , Carbah said.
The off-duty deputy was asleep in his home with his wife and children when the intruder entered the house.
Carbah said it is protocol for the Department of Justice to be called in to assist in the case of an officer-involved shooting. Department of Justice officials assisted with forensic analysis of the scene and are working with the local officer involved shooting team that is comprised of Yuba and Sutter County law enforcement agencies, Carbah said.
Carbah said the off-duty officer had been placed on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation is completed.
The investigation is ongoing.