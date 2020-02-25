The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left a Meridian man dead, according to a press release from the department.
At 7:28 p.m., Feb. 19, a man called the sheriff’s office saying he’d just been assaulted and threatened by his friend Rhett Michael Gregoroff, 52. Deputies who responded to the call found that Gregoroff had died from a gunshot wound. According to the release and based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting was the direct result of a dispute.
Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said the department does not have any additional information at this time.