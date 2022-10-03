A Woodland man pleaded guilty to the illegal sale of a firearm to a felon and also to being a felon in possession of a firearm, capping prosecutions related to a federal investigation into organized crime in that city.

Justin Wade Johnson, 38, was the 27th and final defendant to plead guilty after being arrested on narcotics and weapons-related charges in February 2018 as part of Operation Silent Night. He entered his plea Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California announced in a Thursday news release.

