An investigation for details is underway at Lindhurst High School concerning a racist social media item recently posted.
A student allegedly posted a photo of another student with a written message in the picture that the black student was for sale. The posting has reportedly been taken down, but had spread around the community, it was reported.
Ramiro Carreón, assistant superintendent at Marysville Joint Unified School District, said the incident occurred Feb. 4 during school hours.
“Intolerance within our school community is unacceptable and will be immediately addressed,” said Carreón.
He said he could not speak to the matter of any disciplinary action that would be taken against the student who took the picture and posted it.
“As soon as we’ve vetted out all of the facts and details, we will start ... on what disciplinary actions will be taken,” said Carreón.
Carreón said there will be supportive services offered to any and all victims involved.