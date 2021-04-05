A 31-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg during a shooting at a home in Linda over the weekend, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.
At around 10 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injuries.
“It occurred at a home where a family party was reportedly underway and a verbal altercation turned physical between the suspect and victim, leading to gunfire,” Williams said in an email.
No suspect is in custody at this time and the incident remains an open and ongoing investigation, according to Williams.