Yuba 1

Meadow restoration projects are one of several land management activities implemented by the Yuba 1 project to promote wildfire prevention and resiliency within the North Yuba River watershed.

 Courtesy of Helen Zhang

With the impacts of wildfires and climate change drastically affecting the North Yuba River watershed, environmental investment groups Calvert Impact Capital and Blue Forest Conservation have partnered with the Yuba Water Agency to implement the Yuba 1 project.

Yuba 1 is a wildfire reduction program developed through Blue Forest’s Forest Resilience Bond which finances sustainable solutions to the ecological impacts of climate change. 

