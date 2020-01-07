WASHINGTON – Iran launched 15 ballistic missiles at two military bases used by U.S. forces in Iraq, the Pentagon said Tuesday night, as long-simmering tensions between Washington and Tehran erupted into fiery explosions and fears of all-out war after the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.
Eleven missiles hit the bases in western and northern Iraq and four failed in flight, according to a U.S. Defense official, who said there were no confirmed reports of U.S. casualties in the audacious predawn attack.
There was no immediate U.S. military response or statement from President Donald Trump after the barrage, although he tweeted that he would address the nation on Wednesday. Aides said he had been briefed and was monitoring the crisis with his national security advisers.
The U.S. has many options for retaliation if Trump chooses to escalate the conflict further. But in the immediate aftermath of the strike, both Tehran and Washington appeared to signal a possible pause in the cycle of attack and retaliation in which they have been locked for the last several weeks.
“All is well!” Trump wrote in a Twitter message a few hours after the attack. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”
Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, sent his own tweet suggesting the missile strike could be the beginning and end of Iran’s retaliation for the U.S. drone attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad, an event that infuriated Iran and sparked fresh turmoil in the volatile region.
“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting (the) base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched,” he said, referring to the sprawling Asad Air Base in western Iraq, which is a major base for U.S. drone attacks.
“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he wrote.
Whether Zarif fully speaks for all factions of Iran’s government, however, is unclear. He has frequently been denounced by figures allied with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Trump’s advisers also have had divided counsel over Iran. At least some administration hard-liners have openly rooted for a wider confrontation, seeing that as an opportunity to severely damage, or perhaps overthrow, Iran’s theocratic government, and at least one informal adviser called Tuesday night for Trump to hit Iran hard.
“If we don’t react, we’re incentivizing more” Iranian misconduct, Sean Hannity, one of Trump’s favorite TV commentators, said on his Fox TV program Tuesday night.