BAGHDAD – Six Iraqi protesters were killed and scores wounded on Saturday in clashes with security forces in the capital Baghdad and the southern city of Nasiriyah, according to a rights watchdog.
A source with the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights told dpa that three protesters were killed and 22 others wounded at Tahrir Square in Central Baghdad.
The source added that three others were killed and 17 wounded in the city of Nasiriyah.
At least 42 people were killed across Iraq on Friday in the nationwide protests against corruption and the country's economic woes.
On Saturday, hundreds of demonstrators tried to breach roadblocks set up by security forces near the Jumariyah Bridge in central Baghdad.
"The demonstrators attempted to go to the Green Zone but were held back by the tear gas that the security forces fired," a witness said.
The Green Zone is home to government offices and foreign embassies in Baghdad.
Saturday's violence shattered a short lull in the protests in Baghdad, where cars and pedestrians had returned to the streets early Saturday.
Demonstrators, meanwhile, set up tents staging a sit-in in central Baghdad's Tahrir Square, an epicenter of the protests.
Protests have roiled the oil-rich country in two waves this month as demonstrators decried corruption, lack of jobs and poor access to electricity and clean water.
Lawmakers failed to meet in Baghdad on Saturday to discuss protesters' demands due to a lack of quorum, sources in the legislature said without providing details.