ONOFF, a distinguished Irish rock band is gearing up to premiere music from its newest album which may be entitled “Blah Blah Blah.”
“We’re still figuring out the details on that part,” said Paulie Daly, the band's lead vocalist and guitar player. “The title is still TBD, but it could be leaning in the direction of that single.”
“Blah Blah Blah'' is one of the band's newest songs which will be dropped on July 12 with a music video that highlights some of the world's most current political issues. In it, the band members masquerade as leaders such as U.S. President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.
“It could work amazing for us or it could work horrible for us, but it will work for us,” declared Daly.
“It's definitely gonna rustle a few feathers,“ added Stevie Bogan, the band's drummer and backup vocalist.
The track was inspired by the band's frustration with governments throughout the world, and its song “Fear” similarly explores the deceptions that the band felt can be produced in the media and on various social platforms.
“The influence that this country has on the world is unbelievable, and we’re kinda bringing that into our music,” said Daly.
“The news they’re showing in other countries is different then the news that they’re showing here, it's just a different agenda,” explained Bogan. “When you're from somewhere different, when you're involved in it, you don't see it because that's the magic of propaganda.”
Another notable track will be “Left on the Moon” with a music video that is currently being produced by an artist in Ukraine. This piece will feature a young child who builds a cardboard rocket ship and flies it to the moon with his teddy bear friend. While there, he encounters some aliens and must learn to overcome his fear of them so that they can help repair his ship and return him to earth.
“Honestly, it’s probably one of the best songs I ever wrote,” said Daly. “I want a kid to watch this and be amazed, that's the effect we’re after. And this song is so kid friendly, it just takes you on an adventure.”
According to the band, essentially all of the tracks included on the new album could be considered singles. Each song will be released with a music video approximately every eight weeks starting with “Blah Blah Blah.”
The album will mark the band’s second American release, and number six for its career as a whole. The other albums were written and produced primarily in Ireland and Europe.
Its previous American album, “Reborn,” debuted in 2017 with the single “Don't Look Surprised” being voted the fifth most requested song of the year on 98 Rock.
The band anticipates this album to have between eight and 11 tracks and it should be released in full by 2023. Until then, fans have a chance to catch two upcoming shows that will feature ONOFF’s newest hits.
Its official “single release show” will take place in Roseville at the Goldfield Trading Post on July 22 which will include the band’s brass accompaniment section called Brass to Mouth. As a precursor to the July event, the band will play at Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville on June 3. This show won’t include the brass band but it will feature Dupree The Bay Bully, a Bay Area rapper who collaborated in ONOFF’s latest music video “Closer.” Opening the show will be James Parr from Inverness95, an alternative rock cover band. Doors open at 9 p.m. and entry is $10 per person.
Daly is very excited to play on the stage he recently renovated and to premiere his band as the Silver Dollar’s new entertainment director.
“Even if it’s only a 100 people in there it will feel like we’re playing to thousands,” said Daly. “That's the type of energy you get when you play to a crowd that knows you and knows your songs.”
“It’s really rewarding,” added Bogan
ONOFF is well known for its lively, energetic performances. Good showmanship is something the band takes seriously and the three musicians utilized the pandemic lockdowns as a time to focus on the details of the band’s music and expand its sound.
“We were so busy, because we were constantly on tour, that we never had the opportunity to just set up our equipment and go into a studio and play and write,” said Bogan.
“I'm forever thankful for that moment because since then we haven't stopped creating,” said Daly. “And we don't play shows all the time now. We’ve played four shows this year and every single one of them has sold out. … Now we want to make sure the quality of the product is where it should be and then the quality of the show is right there with it.”
In its upcoming concerts, ONOFF looks forward to surprising the audience with various sound effects, projections, and other visuals. The band has recently been playing with a synthesizer which has incorporated itself into many of the newer tracks.
“I can't wait for our fan base to hear this new thing,” said Daly. “We've worked with it all through COVID and all through the new album recording process.’’
Bogan described the instrument as having “maximum impact” and that its new sound gives the trio an even more memorable dynamic.
With many touring opportunities on the horizon, ONOFF warned fans that Marysville’s June 3 show, and Rosville’s July 22 show, may be the only time to catch them locally this year. The band hopes that its new tunes will inspire people to get out and enjoy themselves more and not get bogged down with the “blah blah blah” of everyday life.
For more information, visit the ONOFF website at onoffrock.com. They can also be followed on Facebook @ONOFFNEWS, Instagram @ONOFFBAND, and Youtube @ONOFFMUSICTV.