In light of the coronavirus emergency, the Internal Revenue Service last month pushed back the income tax deadline for all filers to July 15, with no additional late penalty.
But filing a return could expedite payment of stimulus checks.
The extensions apply to all taxpayers that have a filing or payment deadline falling on or after April 1 and before July 15. Individuals, trusts, estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers qualify for the extra time, according to a news release from the IRS.
“If you owe taxes that’s the time you need to pay,” said Barry Ivy, owner and operator of Ivy’s Tax Service and CPA Firm in Yuba City.
Due to state guidelines limiting in-person contact, Ivy said he and his personnel are not meeting with anyone. The best way for clients – new and returning – to start the process is through a secure dropbox that he has installed, where anyone can submit scanned documents to begin filing.
Ivy said documents can also be submitted through an overnight mail slot at the physical office, 1377 Gray Avenue. However, he said initial contact needs to be made over the phone at (530) 923-2834.
Ivy recommends everyone, regardless of income level, file a 2019 return in order to expedite the stimulus check process that was recently signed into law by the federal government.
Anyone, whose primary income is Social Security, is not required to file a tax return, but as Ivy pointed out filing is the best way to move the stimulus process forward.
Per IRS guidelines, anyone making less than $75,000 a year should collect a $1,200 stimulus. Married couples making a combined $150,000 or less a year will receive a $2,400 check at some point between now and April 15, 2021, which Ivy said is the deadline for the stimulus check.
For more tax-related information, visit IRS.gov.