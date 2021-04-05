The Internal Revenue Service announced it will be taking steps to automatically refund money this spring and summer to people who filed their tax return reporting unemployment compensation before the latest changes made by the American Rescue Plan.
The legislation, signed on March 11, allows taxpayers who earned less than $150,000 in modified adjusted gross income to exclude unemployment compensation up to $20,400 if married filing jointly and $10,200 for all other eligible taxpayers – the legislation excludes only 2020 unemployment benefits from taxes.
Because some people had already filed their taxes by the time the legislation was approved, the IRS will make the appropriate change to returns for those that are eligible, which may result in refunds. The first refunds are expected to be made in May and will continue into the summer.
The IRS plans to carry out the recalculations in two phases, starting with those taxpayers eligible for the up to $10,200 exclusion, followed by those married filing jointly taxpayers who are eligible for the up to $20,400 exclusion and others with more complex returns.
There is no need for taxpayers to file an amended return unless the calculations make the taxpayer newly eligible for additional federal credits and deductions not already included on the original tax return.
Over 23 million U.S. workers nationwide filed for unemployment last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.