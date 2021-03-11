With tax season in full swing, the Internal Revenue Service is urging people to practice proper cybersecurity habits by securing computers, phones and other devices.
Ensuring that personal information stays secure is vital, as scammers attempt to manipulate taxpayers in various ways. As a reminder, the IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers through email, text messages or social media to request personal or financial information, according to a press release.
The main legitimate form of communication involving the IRS includes mailing a paper bill to a person who owes taxes, and in some instances involves calling or visiting a person at their home or business.
Tips to help taxpayers minimize exposure to fraud or identity theft include:
– Protecting personal information like social security numbers, credit card numbers, bank and even utility account numbers — all of which can be used to steal a person’s money or open new accounts.
– Safeguard personal data by offering information or conducting financial transactions on encrypted sites that have been verified as reputable.
– Using strong passwords of at least 10 characters mixing letters, numbers and special characters, as well as multi-factor authentication when available.
– Avoiding phishing scams by learning to recognize fraudulent emails, calls or texts.
– Using security software.
– And backing up files and copying important files onto removable discs or back-up drives and cloud storage.