Marysville’s mayor says it’s going to be a great project; not all citizens agree.
Officials from Caltrans District 3 presented a plan for the Highway 70 expansion project to the Marysville City Council earlier this week.
The Binney Junction Roadway Rehabilitation and Complete Streets Project is an estimated $111 million project that is fully funded with federal and state dollars. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 and is estimated to take three years.
Work will be done on Highway 70 from just north of 14th Street to just north of Marysville Cemetery Road.
“I believe it’s going to be a great project for Marysville,” Mayor Ricky Samayoa said Thursday.
The scope of the project includes rehabilitating the existing roadway, widening the highway to five lanes, including two-way left-turn lanes and eight-foot shoulders; constructing six-foot sidewalks and curb ramps; replacing the existing Marysville railroad underpass and Binney Junction railroad underpass; increasing multimodal mobility; and relocating the east finger levee to the east to accommodate operational improvements.
“The new railroad structures will meet current vertical clearance standards and improve safety for motorists and commercial truck traffic,” Caltrans District 3 public information officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan said in an email. “We will add complete street elements such as standard shoulders and sidewalks that will allow pedestrians and bicyclists to safely access Highway 70 through the project.”
Roadways that travel through the underpasses will be lowered about six feet to extend overhead clearance for both to over 17 feet from around 14 feet.
“The current structures are narrow with the Marysville trestle often hit by large trucks,” Mohtes-Chan said. “We must maintain Union Pacific freight traffic during construction. Trains will continue to use the current trestle while the new overcrossings are built. Rail traffic then will shift to the new structures.”
The Binney Junction project will tie in with the Simmerly Slough Project north of Marysville Cemetery Road. That project is replacing the Simmerly Slough Bridge to accommodate five lanes of traffic, according to Caltrans.
Cameron Knudson, the project planner from Caltrans for the project, presented a powerpoint step-by-step look at what the project would entail. The project is currently in the draft environmental impact report stage. The report has been completed and Caltrans is taking comments from the public and other agencies such as the Marysville City Council. Comments must be submitted by Nov. 4 to be considered.
Knudson laid out two options for how the project will be completed. Both will accomplish the same result but will impact the community in different ways. One alternative would impact the Marysville Youth and Civic Center and the Yuba-Sutter Transit Facility. Alternative two would impact the Veterans Memorial Center on 17th Street.
Councilmember Bill Simmons and the rest of the council voiced their opposition to alternative two. Simmons said if alternative two is selected the veterans center would have to be relocated for a fourth time.
“We’re not going to move those veterans,” Simmons said Thursday.
The possibility of housing being impacted by alternative two concerned the council as well. Knudson said any business or residence that could be impacted would meet with the department’s relocation assistance program. Representatives from Caltrans would meet with those affected and conduct an appraisal and reimburse or purchase the property.
“We cannot afford to lose any housing,” Simmons said.
Samayoa said in conversations he had with Caltrans in the past the reason for the second alternative is that it allows trains to go faster than the first alternative. Knudson said during the council meeting that Caltrans has to weigh the concerns of several organizations including UP before making a decision on the alternative.
According to Samayoa, Congressman John Garamendi is aware of the project and the city could ask him to lobby on behalf of the council to Caltrans about their concerns over the second alternative.
Opposition
Additionally, more work is slated north on 70 up to Butte County to expand the highway to five lanes and some area residents fear that the road projects will bring an unbearable amount of traffic into Marysville.
Marysville residents Gay Galvin and Carolyn Sasaki are against the project because they believe it will increase an already congested traffic situation in the city.
“I am also concerned that the highway is Marysville’s main artery out of town in the event of a disaster or evacuation,” Sasaki said in an email. “Traffic will bottleneck in town, leaving citizens stranded and in danger.”
Galvin lives near D Street and has experienced the issues with traffic first hand.
“The traffic increase on our section of D Street would make it unlivable,” Galvin said in an email. “It is already starting to feel like we live on a highway.”
During the meeting, Knudson said, based on traffic models that Caltrans uses, that traffic will be relatively the same with or without the project. He said traffic coming into Marysville over the last 20 years has increased while doing nothing. The goal of the project is to make that section of Highway 70 safer and improve traffic flow.
Traffic lights are being added at 16th Street, 24th Street and the 18th Street intersection near the high school will be adding a left turn lane.
“The traffic signals in the project area will be interconnected with the other signals on Highway 70 in Marysville,” Mohtes-Chan said. “Coordinating all the signals will improve traffic flow.”
Simmons described the project as a “Band-Aid” and that other bottlenecks in the city near E Street must also be addressed at some point.
“I don’t think this project is going to solve the traffic problem in Marysville,” Simmons said.
Councilmember Brad Hudson asked Caltrans officials during the meeting whether a bypass that would take highway traffic around Marysville was possible in the future. Galvin and Sasaki think a bypass is the best option for Marysville.
“I think a bypass would revitalize our town,” Sasaki said. “We could encourage small business growth rather than franchise and strip malls. I think truck drivers and commuters would appreciate not having to stop at 15 different signals, which is what is proposed with this plan.”
Mohtes-Chan said a bypass was examined in the 1990s but deemed to be cost prohibitive, based on significant property takes, environmental impacts and community impacts. The project was terminated in 2008.
The cost in the 1990s for the 17.5- to 20-mile bypass was $500 million and the current estimate would be between $1 billion to $1.5 billion, according to Mohtes-Chan. He said it would take 20-30 years to build.
Samayoa said a bypass would negatively affect downtown business in Marysville because it would take people away from driving through the city.
“I just don’t think a bypass is a solution for Marysville,” Samayoa said.
Those who wish to make comments about the project can email yuba.70.binney.junction.project@dot.ca.gov.