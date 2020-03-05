Spot fires, or what Linda fire chief Rich Webb called “escaped control burns” are beginning to pop up in the area, as evidenced by Tuesday’s Baker fire near the New Bullards Bar Reservoir west of Camptonville.
At last check the Baker Fire had grown to 42 acres and is expected to be contained by 6 p.m. tonight. It’s one of the initial fire incidents to occur this year, which has fire officials concerned.
“First part of March is a little early for those types of fires,” Webb said. “There is a heightened sense of awareness.”
That’s because of the dry period that the Yuba-Sutter area has gone through, without any measurable rainfall since late January.
Webb said it’s drying things out and forcing everyone to begin thinking about protecting one’s property.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has already begun sending out more than 200,000 postcards to customers who need to update their contact information to be alerted of any public safety shutoffs to counteract high wind events.
Last fall, shutoffs were frequent up and down the state.
PGE once claimed that shutoffs could remain a part of its strategy for the next decade.
The company said in a news release earlier this week that the power shutoff program is one of many precautionary safety measures it uses as part of its “community wildfire safety program.”
“As a result of a drier than expected January and February, the 2020 wildfire season may arrive sooner than expected, so we all need to be better prepared to stay emergency-ready and to keep our families and friends safe,” PGE Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President Laurie Giammona, said in a news release.
February’s dry period set records all over the state, including in the Yuba Water Agency area. John James, water operations manager for YWA, said in a previous Appeal-Democrat story that 1907 was the last time that February was a completely dry month. This February barely missed that mark with a shower on the last night of the month.
While he isn’t completely discounting the possibility for a few late-season storms, calling March “a wildcard in California,” he said that YWA remains in good shape to manage its water.
One of the reasons for optimism is the size of New Bullards Bar reservoir – one of the largest around – having a capacity of a million acre-feet of storage. At the end of the day Thursday New Bullards Bar was at 653,635 AF – 68 percent capacity. Current flow into the reservoir is listed at 490 cfs, according to Thursday’s data.
Without any measurable rain for a month, leaves, dry fuels and grass are remaining at a critical fire danger level for this time of the year, Webb said.
Webb said fire officials are relying on the vigilance of property owners to create the vital defensible space necessary to protect one’s home.
“The air will dry out those fuels like grass, pine needles and leaves on the ground,” Webb said. “It’s potentially hazardous. We’re starting to step up our training (to) get folks prepared.”