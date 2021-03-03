Issues with the ID system at an entrance gate at Beale Air Force Base have been resolved, according to Beale’s chief of media operations Kathryn Miller.
The base issued a press release on Monday advising that issues at an entrance gate were causing traffic delays.
Construction at the Wheatland Gate and the base switching the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) were further impacting traffic.
The Wheatland Gate was closed Monday through Wednesday and will reopen today (Thursday) at 5 a.m.
The Schneider Gate will resume normal operations today at 5 a.m.
The Doolittle Gate and Vassar Lake Gate are currently operating 24/7 and the Grass Valley Gate will be open for inbound and outbound use from 6-8 a.m. and for outbound use only from 4-6 p.m. starting March 8, according to the release.
On Monday, Wing Commander Col. Heather Fox directed the base to change HPCON from “Charlie” to “Bravo” in response to moderate but improving COVID-19 total case count, rate of new cases and severity of illness both on base and in the region.
The direction includes protocol for social distancing, telework, base access, facility use, and mask use. To view the wing commander’s order, visit https://bit.ly/3bdAEKZ.