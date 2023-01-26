While many in the food industry have struggled to stay afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic and rises in the overall cost of living, The Happy Viking Sports Pub & Eatery is pulling through with plans to expand its territory in the downtown Plumas Street shopping district of Yuba City.
Owners Chris and Sandee Drown recently took over an open lot and building next door to the restaurant, which is currently undergoing renovations. Their plan is a multi-phase process, which, once completed, will result in an extra 5,000 square feet of dining area complete with a private party room and an outdoor patio with firepits, games, and space to host live entertainment.
“We’ve been planning this for 11 years now,” said Chis Drown. “It was an opportunity that came up a couple different times, but we just weren’t at the right place.”
The couple is currently in phase one of expansion, which involves remodeling and adjoining the old LBK Optical shop located at 739 Plumas St. Much has already been accomplished, as the building stands thoroughly gutted and filled with fresh-cut lumber, but a few walls will need to be cut out in order to merge with Happy Viking’s current structure.
This new dining room will expand the restaurant’s dining area by 40%, increasing indoor capacity to 250 seats. The private room itself will have seating for up to 50 and can be completely closed off by a set of sliding barn doors.
With waits that can be as long as two hours on the weekends, the Drowns see this new addition as a necessary and logical next step in maintaining their business and meeting the community’s demands. They are hoping to have the dining area complete by St. Patrick’s Day, but the timeline isn’t set in stone. Once complete, however, the owners anticipate that they will need to hire approximately 29 new positions, including servers, cooks, and managers.
In early 2020, the Drowns had put a deposit on a different location with plans to open up an entirely separate business. When COVID-19 hit, the couple was able to escape that contract and wait out the storm, so to speak. They were then able to acquire the gravel lot next door, which separates their building from the Teegarden Event Center, with plans to use it for outdoor dining.
“It ended up being a blessing in disguise,” said Chris Drown. “Just when it felt like everything was falling apart, it was actually falling together, and I think it’s gonna wind up being so much cooler than our original plan.”
“It really came down to timing,” added Sandee Drown. “I think that’s the biggest thing in business, you have to be patient and learn how to pivot. COVID taught us a lot about pivoting and it ultimately made us focus on the importance of providing outdoor seating for our customers.”
This outdoor seating area will be elevated into an enclosed patio space following the completion of the second dining room. The idea is to install a large glass “Schweiss Door,” which would be able to open hydraulically, thereby combining the patio and dining room into one open space.
The Drowns have described their design concept as both natural and industrial with the goal of conforming to the city’s vision of making the downtown area of Plumas Street into more of an entertainment destination.
As president of the Yuba City Downtown Business Association, Sandee Drown has had her finger on the pulse of the area’s current trends and is hoping that the recent beautification projects aided by last year’s Clean California Grant will continue building on Plumas Street’s momentum.
“Again it all comes down to patience and timing,” said Sandee Drown. “There could be moving pieces that change as we go through construction, and also with what the community is driving for. It really will vary on what the community wants, but we feel that this is a great opportunity for us to add a bit more element to the downtown area.”