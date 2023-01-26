HappyViking2.jpg

Chris and Sandee Drown walk through the old LBK Optical shop in Yuba City on Monday, which will soon house The Happy Viking’s new 2,000-square-foot dining room expansion. The Drowns acquired this neighboring shop last year and are currently working on renovations, which they hope will be done by the end of March.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

While many in the food industry have struggled to stay afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic and rises in the overall cost of living, The Happy Viking Sports Pub & Eatery is pulling through with plans to expand its territory in the downtown Plumas Street shopping district of Yuba City.

Owners Chris and Sandee Drown recently took over an open lot and building next door to the restaurant, which is currently undergoing renovations. Their plan is a multi-phase process, which, once completed, will result in an extra 5,000 square feet of dining area complete with a private party room and an outdoor patio with firepits, games, and space to host live entertainment. 

