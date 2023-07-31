Over 40 students from area schools within Yuba County joined in on the 26th South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club back-to-school shopping spree Saturday morning at the Walmart in Linda.

Each student was gifted $125 worth of school clothes by the Rotary club and Walmart provided free backpacks for the upcoming school year, according to South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club President Patrick Meagher.

