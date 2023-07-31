Over 40 students from area schools within Yuba County joined in on the 26th South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club back-to-school shopping spree Saturday morning at the Walmart in Linda.
Each student was gifted $125 worth of school clothes by the Rotary club and Walmart provided free backpacks for the upcoming school year, according to South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club President Patrick Meagher.
Meagher said each of the students were identified by area principals as ideal candidates for the shopping spree.
Money for the spree is raised by the South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club through the collection of annual club membership dues, as well as various fundraisers throughout the year, Meagher said.
“The principals are really dialed in with the needs of their families and are very helpful in directing those who could benefit from the back-to-school shopping spree event,” Meagher said.
Meagher called this year’s back-to-school shopping event one of the most well-attended ones to date. This year was a collaborative effort between South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club, Masons of Yuba-Sutter, Yuba County Office of Education and the Yuba County Superintendent of Schools Office.
Meagher plans to work with each of this year’s participating entities moving forward.
“This program is needed more than ever, it is essential,” Meagher said.
One of the families who participated for the first time was the Habibi family out of Linda. Abdul Habibi and his wife, Bibi, received word from Yuba Gardens School and Edgewater Elementary that their five school-aged children would be ideal candidates for the shopping event.
It was the first time that the Habibi family had participated in such an event after emigrating from Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2022.
From Afghanistan, the Habibi family came to Sacramento before eventually finding their way to Yuba County three months ago, Abdul Habibi said.
“For my safety and my family’s safety we moved from Afghanistan,” Habibi said. “(Northern California) is a beautiful place and they are happy here. We don’t have any problems and my family is safe.”
Habibi and five of his seven children each got to pick out shoes for school, a variety of clothes and a backpack of their choice. It was the first time that many of them got to shop for school clothes themselves, he said.
“It was good for my family,” Habibi said. “It was helpful and interesting for them.”
Habibi recommends to other families in the area to stay in contact with school administrators in order to find other back-to-school giveaways in the Yuba-Sutter region.
Meagher said the shopping spree has been going for many years and began at the old Mervyn’s in Marysville.
But when it closed many years ago, Meagher said the event transitioned to Walmart where it has become bigger with more organizations participating, including Miss Yuba-Sutter and the royal court this year.
Meagher said the club continues to brainstorm future events at its weekly meeting each Thursday at Tracey’s Diner in Marysville.
The meeting begins at 7 a.m. each Thursday and is open to the public, he said.
For more information on future shopping sprees and other events, visit South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club online or on Facebook, Meagher said.