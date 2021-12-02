Festivities are planned across Colusa County this weekend to kick off the holiday season, starting with the annual Christmas Tyme in Colusa event on Friday.
Christmas Tyme in Colusa
Market Street – the main drag in downtown Colusa – will be shut down between Fourth and Eighth streets Friday evening and lined with dozens of vendors offering everything from food, homemade items, community resources, crafts and more for the beloved “Christmas Tyme in Colusa” event, a holiday tradition that is more than two decades old.
The event, presented by the Colusa Lions Club, the Colusa Rotary Club and the city of Colusa, will also include a children’s play area, live music, performances from Stardust Dance students and a visit from Santa.
Festivities will get underway at 6 p.m. and a Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6:45 p.m. outside of the courthouse.
The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers said that a typical year brings more than 1,000 people out to enjoy the festivities.
Hometown Holiday Stroll
Festivities continue on Saturday when the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee hosts the annual “Hometown Holiday Stroll” and vendor fair at LaVanche Hurshe Park, located at the corner of 10th and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 4-7 p.m.
Arbuckle Revitalization Committee member Diana Lytal said organizers are expecting 29 vendors that will be selling everything from almonds to home crafted items, denim jackets, photography, Origami Owl, wooden crafts, Scentsy, skin care products, pastries, home decor, metal signs, mosaic stones, glassware and much more. There will also be a vendor serving a hot meal for dinner, said Lytal.
“We are delighted to have Adele Morgan, recording artist from Alaska, to be joining us again this year with all your holiday favorites,” Lytal added.
Lytal said Santa will be making an appearance from 4:30-6:30 p.m. to pose for photos before heading out and making his rounds through town.
“We absolutely love watching our community come together to enjoy our holiday events,” said Lytal. “The long winding line of excited children waiting for their chance to see Santa takes us all back to our youth when we were in that line.”
ARC is also hosting their second annual Gingerbread House contest.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to submit entries by today.
Three winners from each of the following categories will be announced during the stroll: elementary school, junior high school, high school and 18 years and older.
According to Lytal, prizes for the contest have been donated by local businesses.
Those interested in participating should call or text Lytal at 530-681-2532 to set up a drop off time.
For the first time this year, ARC is hosting a holiday home decorating contest as well. Residents of Arbuckle, College City and Grimes are encouraged to participate and categories include most creative, most lights and best decorated.
Those interested in participating should contact Elijah Rodriguez at 530-312-3796 to register.
Lytal said judging will take place today and the winners will be announced during the Hometown Holiday Stroll on Saturday. Winners will also be announced on the ARC Facebook page.
Holiday festivities continue in Colusa County next week with the Williams Festival of Lights parade on Dec. 11 followed by Maxwell’s County Christmas on Dec. 17.