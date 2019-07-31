Animals are in place, rides are assembled, booths are filling up and dirt is getting ready in the grandstand area of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds ahead of the opening day.
The four–day fair, kicks off at noon today and wraps up Sunday night.
Some people were tending to animals and setting up rides on Wednesday.
“This is our first time doing Future Farmers of America and that’s our focus – it’s really exciting,” said Jessica Jennings. “I came here a lot as a kid and my children have done ballet performances with Jacque’s Dance Expressions and we’ve gone to the truck events in the past.”
Jennings, a Plumas Lake resident, had four of her five children at the fair getting some snacks and helping her daughter, Hannah with her animal.
“This is my first year with FFA and I have my lamb, Houdini here. He got that name because he gets out of everything,” Hannah Jennings, 17, said. “It’s been chaotic but a real good learning experience.”
Ben Mangini, of Browns Valley, and Logan Cooper, of Loma Rica, both 14, were at the grounds helping their friend, Kayden Ellyson with his swine.
“Last year, Kayden’s pig got loose and it was good to be here to help him. Plus. It’s really cool to come here and hang out with my friends,” Mangini said. “My parents own Foothill ACE Hardware in Oregon House and buy animals from people in 4–H and FFA all the time.”
Midway of Fun rides fill the skyline at the fairgrounds and concession stands were being put in place along with the smell of food wafting through the air and the sight of colorful, stuffed prizes augmenting the scene.
“It takes three of us about three hours to build this ride,” said a Midway of Fun worker. “The first part takes three people and then one person can finish the rest of it.”
Heavy equipment was being used to move mounds of soil in the arena, building features to be used in four separate events – one each night of the fair.
In addition to the various displays and contests to take a look at, the fair contracts with a number of entertainers who perform at various times throughout the day– Flo the Clown, Fables of the West Cowboys, Skip “The Balloon Man” Banks, K9 Kings High Flying Dog Show and more.
The Miss Yuba–Sutter and Miss Teen Competitions take place today starting at 7 p.m. and the Mini–Miss Yuba–Sutter Competition takes place at 7 p.m. Friday — both are at the Community Stage.
Music and entertainment shows are scheduled throughout the venue at various times.