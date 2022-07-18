Jennifer Sodaro said the art of making peach cobblers for the Marysville Peach Festival each year is more than simply baking a dessert to sell to the community.
Sodaro said it is a family tradition that started with her grandmother, Carmela Sodaro, at a fruit stand near downtown Marysville where the 22nd Marysville Peach Festival concluded on Saturday.
Jennifer Sodaro said her grandmother used to make cobblers out of bruised peaches that smelled so good they attracted strangers to the old fruit stand almost daily – an art that eventually transitioned to John and Jody Sodaro, Jennifer’s parents, starting the Marysville Peach Festival 23 years ago.
The transition continued Saturday with Jennifer Sodaro as the lead chef tasked with making Carmela Sodaro’s famous peach cobbler from J & G’s each year for the Peach Festival. This year, she made 2,000 cobblers that sold out about halfway through the second day of the event.
It’s the most that she has ever made, progressing from 100 cobblers for the inaugural event, Jennifer Sodaro said.
“I make every single one because it is not a family tradition unless a family member is doing it,” Sodaro said. “They are more than just cobblers to me. … It’s a tradition to honor my grandmother.”
Over the years, the Yuba-Sutter community has grown to cherish these desserts, even traveling from distant places to get their hands on one.
Sodaro said when the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she had people texting, messaging and video calling her to get their hands on the famous dessert.
Even though the festival did not take place in its traditional form, Sodaro found it necessary to make and sell as many cobblers as possible for her customers.
“My community needed it,” she said. “There was no way I was going to let something hold back a family tradition.”
With the Marysville Peach Festival back in-person for the second-straight year, Sodaro called it one of the best ones yet due to an influx of new and exciting food and entertainment vendors that stretched from 1st Street all the way to 7th Street in downtown Marysville.
“Never have I been to a festival that has had this many vendors all the way down D Street – all full with great activities,” she said. “It’s awesome.”
About 150 vendors traveled to Marysville from all over the state selling their product. Sacramento native Markus Benjamin was there for the fourth summer with his mobile lemonade shop called Squeeze Play Drink The Right Thing.
Benjamin said he and his family were selling fruit cups and strawberry, watermelon and peach lemonade drinks.
“Peach is the best (seller) because of where we are,” Benjamin said.
Benjamin began his passion of selling lemonade in 1985 at the California State Fair and has since traveled all over Northern California selling his product.
He eventually wants to create a seasonal brick-and-mortar shop in Sacramento where he can hit big events at Sutter Health Park and Golden 1 Center.
He’s also hoping to bottle his lemonade one day and sell it possibly in Yuba-Sutter.
“This is truly my passion, Benjamin said.
He had plenty of help on Saturday from his family. From his aunts selling catfish at a nearby booth to his nieces and nephews helping make lemonade for those looking to wash down food or simply seeking a cool refreshment amid the triple-digit weather, Benjamin said Yuba-Sutter seemed receptive to what his family had to offer for a fourth year in a row.
Denaijah Lee, Benjamin’s niece and one of the main lemonade producers inside the booth, said Marysville is a tight-knit community that sticks together.
The closeness is one of the first things that Lee noticed upon her initial arrival in 2018 as a 15 year old.
“I can tell that the people here are very close just like our business,” Lee said. “People coming together celebrating the town and peaches.”