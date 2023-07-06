Back in May, an Olivehurst man by the name of Lance Antrobus was struck and killed by an automobile off Forty Mile Road near Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland. 

His body was said to be discovered in the bushes on the east shoulder of Forty Mile Road on the morning of May 13, and investigators were able to determine the make, model, and approximate year of the vehicle involved based on broken parts found at the scene.

