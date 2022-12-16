This year, the Appeal-Democrat went out in search of the community’s best decorated homes for the 2022 holiday season. It started with a Facebook post that received an outpouring of suggestions from the paper’s large community of readers and followers.
Out of nearly 30 listed addresses, five have been chosen to display in this feature with a few additional runners up.
The featured houses all reside within Yuba and Sutter counties and have been divided into the regions of Yuba CIty, Marysville, Linda, Olivehurst, Plumas Lake, and Loma Rica.
For many American households, a Christmas light cruise has become a long-standing tradition. Locals throughout the region did not disappoint this year with hundreds of decorated homes, yards, cars, and more being spotted across each neighborhood.
Some households began setting up their decor as early as September with an intense amount of work going into even the most simple designs. From balancing on ladders, scaling tree’s, and navigating slippery rooftops, the practice of hanging lights can be a daunting, if not dangerous task.
A few home owners had the opportunity to share their stories and each response seemed to echo the same sentiments, they do it for the smile on children’s faces and the happiness it brings to others.
1. “It’s our gift to the community,” said Al Miners, the husband of 70-year-old Danielle Miners, the mastermind behind the legendary “Loma Rica Christmas” display located at 5584 Fruitland Rd. Backed by popular demand, this house is taking the top spot for its ingenuity, sheer size, and elaborate detail. From a distance, the house resembles a carnival. The display was divided into several themed sections such as a UFO landing, a magical lagoon, mushroom village complete with gnomes, and a whirling circus.
2. Up next is a house lit with approximately 12,000 lights located at 825 Sixth St. in Marysville. This dazzling display features a bubble machine, ferris wheel, and a towering rooftop christmas tree. Owners Mike and Maggie Dean dressed as mister and misses Claus and waited outside to greet visitors and offer free hot cacao. Mr. Dean even offered free pictures with Santa.
3. Crossing into Plumas Lake was quite the treat with neighborhoods full of decor and lighted archways. This area boasted the most futuristic light displays with more than a few houses employing FM transmitters to create custom light shows to festive music.
The Jennings family gets the next featured spot for their massive Rapunzel-themed playground complete with a giant ship and two snow-machines. For an added holiday touch, a free ornament making station was available for guests to decorate and hang on a communal Christmas tree on the front lawn. Finally, in the spirit of giving, the Jennings set up a donation station outside their display to gather items for both the Yuba Sutter Food Bank and SoYouCan.
“We also have a Santa’s mailbox and Sana responds to everyone who puts one in there,” said Andrea Jennings.
Those interested in following the Jenings crazy decor projects, search for “Jenn-erate Love Lights” on Instagram and YouTube.
4. Over in Yuba City, tucked away at 1845 Oswald Rd., lies a magical home filled with a selection of well-placed blowups, lights, and more. This home received quite a bit of feedback from the Appeal’s followers on social media and seems to be a big focal point of the holiday season for those in south Yuba City.
5. No Christmas light journey would be complete without a trip through El Margarita Estates. This neighborhood in Yuba City has become a holiday staple with thousands of visitors frequenting its streets on both Halloween and Christmas. Almost every house on this four-block vicinity is decorated with lights running across the streets to each telephone pole creating a picturesque movie-like setting. Each home seems to pick a theme based on a classic holiday film or Disney movie. Cutouts and backdrops are available right off the sidewalk offering families a chance to snag some quick photos and on the weekends it’s not uncommon for residents to offer visitors hot cocoa and other refreshments. Street performers and decorated golf carts are also known to frequent the area. This is hands down the best decorated neighborhood in Sutter County for Christmas strollers.
Every house that the Appeal’s audience suggested was worth the trip to see. Honorable mentions go to 429 S. Walton Rd. in Yuba CIty for its intense collection of Christmas blow ups, to 1608 Tadpole Way in Linda for its purple and blue themes and pickup truck covered in lights, and to 4306 Evelyn Dr. in Olivehurst for its collection of animals and its appeal to enthusiastic locals. More photos and videos can be accessed on the Appeal’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Below is a listing of all suggested addresses that were viewed in an order that is most gas efficient.
Yuba City
– 1845 Oswald Dr.
– 2106 Naura Ct.
– 2164 Gold River Dr.
– Corner of Bogue and S. Park Drive
– Pamela Court
– 866 Karen Dr.
– 1889 McCune Ave.
– 441 Pelican Pl.
– 429 S. Walton
– El Margarita Estates
Marysville
– 2435 Covillaud St.
– 626 E 22nd St.
– 825 Sixth St.
Linda
– 1832 Sierra Way
– 1916 Pinewood Way
– 1608 Tadpole Way
Olivehurst
– 4306 Evelyn Dr.
– 4458 Martel Dr.
Plumas Lake
– 1385 Jacoby Creek Ct.
– 1392 Sundance Dr.
– 1410 Sundance Dr.
– 1050 Broken Spur Way
– 2019 Roy Ranch Way
– Ponderosa Ranch Way and Coffee Creek Way
Loma Rica
– 5584 Fruitland Rd.